As Iran strike looms, Israel weighs military and political scenarios

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Will the United States really strike Iran by Thursday, or at the latest, by the end of this week?



This is what Israeli security and military officials are predicting, describing a strike as inevitable. They also said Israel would launch an attack without Washington if it becomes convinced that Tehran is preparing a preemptive strike against Israel.



Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced that it had prepared a new list of targets in Iran. It also redeployed part of its forces from the West Bank to the northern front with Lebanon, amid concerns that Hezbollah could join the conflict.



Israeli military units also conducted intensive exercises simulating various scenarios on the Lebanese and Syrian fronts.



All this is unfolding as attention turns to the Israeli president's residence, where President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to begin meeting with representatives of political parties at 5 p.m. Wednesday to hear which candidate they nominate to form the next government.



Meanwhile, Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his opposition to forming any government that relies on Arab parties.



While saying he remained open to a broad national unity government, the Change Bloc, led by Gadi Eisenkot, said it would not join a unity government with Netanyahu. The bloc stressed that its members agree on forming a Zionist government based on the four principles previously outlined by Eisenkot.



A government backed by Arab parties could increase its support in the Knesset from 48 to 67 seats, through external support from the Joint List, while the United Arab List could either support the government from outside or join the coalition.



These are among the possible scenarios for forming the next government. Another round of consultations has also not been ruled out if several parties take unexpected positions in favor of one political camp over the other.