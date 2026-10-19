Drone strike near Khartoum airport kills 4, including 3 children: Medical source

Middle East News
19-10-2026 | 09:20
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Drone strike near Khartoum airport kills 4, including 3 children: Medical source
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Drone strike near Khartoum airport kills 4, including 3 children: Medical source

A drone strike near the airport in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Monday killed four people, including three children aged two to six, according to a medical source.

"Four bodies arrived at the morgue -- three children, aged between two and six, and one man -- due to a drone strike this morning on a house in the Nasser Extension neighbourhood" just east of the airport, he said from the morgue.

An army source told AFP that military "air defences had downed drones launched by the militia this morning targeting Khartoum airport and its surroundings", referring to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

AFP

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