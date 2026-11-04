PM Salam warns against dragging Lebanon into new regional war, condemns interference in Arab affairs

President Joseph Aoun met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to discuss developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as the agenda for Thursday's Cabinet session at the Grand Serail.



Following the meeting, Salam warned against dragging Lebanon into another conflict amid growing concerns over renewed war in the region.



"Amid the risks of renewed war in the region, I once again warn against dragging Lebanon into another futile adventure in the service of foreign interests and involving it in confrontations whose consequences it cannot afford," Salam said.



He stressed that the Lebanese people, particularly residents of southern Lebanon, have already paid a heavy price in lives, livelihoods and homes, emphasizing their right to live in safety and build a future free from war, displacement and destruction.



Salam said protecting Lebanon is a national responsibility that requires placing the country's interests above all other considerations and ensuring that decisions on war and peace remain exclusively in the hands of the state and its constitutional institutions.



"We will not accept having a fate imposed on the Lebanese people that they did not choose, nor will we allow our country to once again become an arena for others' conflicts," he said.



The prime minister emphasized the need to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty, protect its people and make every effort to prevent another war.



Salam also strongly condemned any involvement by Lebanese individuals or groups in the internal affairs of Arab countries, particularly military activities that threaten their security and stability.



He specifically referred to recent announcements by the Yemeni government, warning that such actions could only harm Lebanon and the interests of its people.



Salam reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to respecting the sovereignty and security of fellow Arab nations, preventing harm to them and strengthening bilateral relations based on mutual trust.