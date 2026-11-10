U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he discussed the future of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) with French President Emmanuel Macron, as Washington explores alternatives to monitor compliance with existing agreements between Lebanon and Israel.



Rubio said the United States is working to establish a mechanism to monitor implementation in pilot areas, noting that the mission would not necessarily have to be military.



"We need a verification mechanism that both sides trust to ensure that each party is fulfilling its commitments under the existing agreements," Rubio said.



He added that discussions with Macron included several proposals for how such a mechanism could operate, but stressed that Washington was not yet prepared to disclose details.



Rubio described the issue as sensitive, emphasizing that any new arrangement would require the approval of both Lebanon and Israel to succeed.



With UNIFIL's mission approaching its end, Rubio said another entity could potentially take over its monitoring responsibilities.



He noted that discussions remain ongoing and that he could not provide further details at this stage.