Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Menassa defended the Lebanese Army and its leadership against mounting criticism, stressing that the military remains committed to government decisions while retaining authority over its operational responsibilities.



In a statement from his office, Menassa addressed recent calls questioning the army's leadership and suggesting that its commander should resign or be dismissed for objecting to government decisions.



He clarified that the Cabinet's authority is limited to setting general defense and security policies, while issuing military orders and instructions falls exclusively under the army command's jurisdiction.



Menassa emphasized that the army's primary responsibility is to defend Lebanon, its people and institutions against internal and external threats, preserve national unity and civil peace, and maintain internal security and stability.



The minister reaffirmed that the military remains committed to decisions issued by the executive authority and directives from President Joseph Aoun, the supreme commander of the armed forces.



However, he stressed that government decisions must take into account the army's capabilities and resources, safeguard the morale of its personnel and prevent measures that could threaten national unity or trigger internal unrest.



Menassa described the Lebanese Army as a unifying national institution that brings together Lebanese citizens regardless of political or sectarian affiliations.



He also warned against attempts to undermine the military's reputation or question the sacrifices of its personnel.



"The army will always stand firm against Lebanon's enemies," Menassa said, adding that the military seeks no reward beyond the appreciation and trust of the Lebanese people.



He concluded by urging citizens not to undermine the army or disregard the sacrifices made by its soldiers and fallen personnel.