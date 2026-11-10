Banque du Liban rules out media statements during IMF talks, warns against leaks

Banque du Liban (BDL) announced that it will not issue statements or provide information to the media during upcoming consultations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Lebanese government concerning the IMF's observations on the draft Financial Stability and Deposit Recovery Law.



In a statement, the central bank said it would refrain from issuing press releases, public statements or media briefings throughout the discussions to ensure accuracy and prevent misinformation.



BDL clarified that Finance Minister Yassine Jaber would be responsible for announcing any information or conclusions deemed appropriate for publication once the IMF delegation's visit concludes.



The central bank also said it would reject any statements, positions or leaks attributed to it during the consultations unless officially issued through its authorized channels.



BDL urged media outlets to verify information before publication and refrain from circulating unconfirmed reports.