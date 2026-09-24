Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed Pakistan’s efforts to reduce tensions in the region and promote diplomatic solutions, praising Islamabad’s role in this regard over recent months.



During his meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Salam said any de-escalation in the region would naturally have a positive impact on Lebanon. He stressed that Lebanon does not want to be an arena for regional conflicts or an outlet for exchanging messages, adding that no one negotiates on Lebanon’s behalf other than the Lebanese state.



Salam also emphasized the importance of maintaining pressure for Israel’s complete withdrawal from Lebanese territory and an end to its attacks, while supporting efforts to extend the authority of the Lebanese state across its entire territory through its own institutions and forces.



For his part, Sharif said Lebanon and de-escalation there are a priority for Pakistan. He said Islamabad had sought through its regional contacts and efforts to ensure that Lebanon was included in any de-escalation process.



Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Lebanon, its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as for the Lebanese government’s efforts to extend state authority across the country in accordance with the Constitution.