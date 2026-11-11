Iraqi ambassador says suspicions center on people who accompanied former MP to apartment where he was killed

Iraqi Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Reda al-Husseini said efforts were underway to expedite DNA testing procedures and receive the body of former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed al-Alwani before transferring it to Baghdad.



Al-Husseini said suspicions centered on individuals who accompanied al-Alwani from his hotel to the apartment where he was found murdered.



He added that the Iraqi embassy was following the Lebanese security investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding al-Alwani's killing and identify those responsible.