Iraqi ambassador says suspicions center on people who accompanied former MP to apartment where he was killed

Lebanon News
11-11-2026 | 02:52
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Iraqi ambassador says suspicions center on people who accompanied former MP to apartment where he was killed
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Iraqi ambassador says suspicions center on people who accompanied former MP to apartment where he was killed

Iraqi Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Reda al-Husseini said efforts were underway to expedite DNA testing procedures and receive the body of former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed al-Alwani before transferring it to Baghdad.

Al-Husseini said suspicions centered on individuals who accompanied al-Alwani from his hotel to the apartment where he was found murdered.

He added that the Iraqi embassy was following the Lebanese security investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding al-Alwani's killing and identify those responsible.

Lebanon News

Iraq

Ambassador

Suspicions

MP

Apartment

Killed

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