Two people suspected of involvement in the killing of former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed al-Alwani rented the apartment where his body was later found, claiming it was intended for a newlywed couple, LBCI has learned.



According to the information obtained by LBCI, the apartment was rented on Thursday, November 5, for eight days at a rate of $100 per day. The two tenants paid $200 upfront to cover the first two days.



After the two-day period expired, the real estate agent visited the apartment on Saturday and Sunday to collect the remaining rent, but no one answered the door.



The agent returned to the building on Monday and went upstairs to the apartment, where he discovered the former Iraqi lawmaker's body inside the bathroom, with a curtain cord wrapped around his neck.



Meanwhile, surveillance footage showed al-Alwani entering the building accompanied by the two suspects, with no apparent signs that he had been forced to go inside with them.



Investigators are now focusing on determining why al-Alwani accompanied the two individuals into the apartment, identifying the suspects, and establishing the nature of their relationship with him.



The circumstances surrounding the crime and its possible motives remain under investigation, according to information obtained by LBCI.