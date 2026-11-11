PM Salam says Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder

Lebanon News
11-11-2026 | 03:11
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PM Salam says Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder
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PM Salam says Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who is heading Lebanon's delegation to the COP31 climate summit, held consultations with Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar, Justice Minister Adel Nassar, Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation Judge Ahmad Rami al-Hajj, and Internal Security Forces (ISF) Director General Maj. Gen. Raed Abdallah to follow up on the case of a group of young men arrested between the Bsharri and Batroun mountain regions.

The circumstances surrounding the group's activities have raised serious suspicions and concerns, according to a statement from Salam's office.

Salam stressed that "the era of impunity and cover-ups is over," adding that the investigations launched into the case would face no limits other than those imposed by the law.

He also strongly condemned the killing of former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed al-Alwani in Beirut, commending the efforts of judicial and security agencies to uncover the circumstances of the crime.

"Beirut cannot remain an arena for crime and security disorder," Salam said, stressing that safeguarding the capital's security and ensuring the safety of everyone on Lebanese territory were matters that could not be compromised.

Lebanon News

PM

Nawaf Salam

Beirut

Crime

Security

Disorder

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