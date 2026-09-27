Seven people killed in strike on market in Yemen, Houthi-run health ministry says

Middle East News
27-09-2026 | 07:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Seven people killed in strike on market in Yemen, Houthi-run health ministry says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Seven people killed in strike on market in Yemen, Houthi-run health ministry says

Yemen's Houthi-run health ministry said seven ‌people were killed and 40 were injured, including children, ⁠in a strike on shops at a market in Taiz province on Sunday.

Three military sources ‌within ⁠the Yemeni government told Reuters that Houthi militants had ⁠recently established a military camp near ⁠the market.

Reuters

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthi

Taiz

Israeli judiciary postpones bidding deadline for West Bank settlement project
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-15

Health Ministry: Seven killed, including three children and two women, in Israeli strike on Ansar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-05

Health Ministry: One killed, 12 injured in Israeli strike on Tebnine

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-07

Two civilians killed in Houthi attacks on Yemen government-held city: Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-10

Houthi military spox says Saudi launched 64 strikes on Yemen in 24 hours

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:15

Israeli judiciary postpones bidding deadline for West Bank settlement project

LBCI
Middle East News
03:21

Iran insists on diplomatic solution after Trump rejects peace plan

LBCI
World News
13:15

At UN, Saudi FM warns world failing to protect Gulf shipping

LBCI
World News
2026-09-26

Iran awaits US move after WSJ report says Trump rejects peace plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-04-13

Pro-EU Magyar vows 'new era' in Hungary after ousting Orban in vote

LBCI
World News
2026-09-19

Trump signs Russia sanctions bill into law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-24

Lebanese PM Salam calls Tehran to nominate new ambassador to Lebanon, wants 'new page' in ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-04

Lebanon death toll rises to 1,422 amid ongoing Israeli attacks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More