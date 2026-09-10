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US slaps new sanctions on networks aiding Iran's proxies in Middle East
World News
10-09-2026 | 15:24
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US slaps new sanctions on networks aiding Iran's proxies in Middle East
The U.S. government announced new sanctions on Thursday against firms and individuals that it says are aiding Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies in the Middle East as it intensified its campaign to isolate Iran economically.
The latest sanctions are part of the Treasury Department's "Operation Economic Outcast," first announced August 24, which aim to cut off the revenues that Tehran is using to fund the war, build missiles, conduct cyberattacks and support the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC.
Thursday's actions by Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control hit entities and individuals that support Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi Shia paramilitary group under the command of the IRGC, and Hezbollah, Treasury said in a statement.
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