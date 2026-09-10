US slaps new sanctions on networks aiding Iran's proxies in Middle East

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10-09-2026 | 15:24
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US slaps new sanctions on networks aiding Iran&#39;s proxies in Middle East
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US slaps new sanctions on networks aiding Iran's proxies in Middle East

The U.S. government announced new sanctions on Thursday against firms ‌and individuals that it says are aiding Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies in the Middle East as it intensified its campaign ⁠to isolate Iran economically.

The latest sanctions are part of the Treasury Department's "Operation Economic Outcast," first announced August 24, which aim to cut off the revenues that Tehran is using to fund the war, ‌build ⁠missiles, conduct cyberattacks and support the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC.

Thursday's actions by Treasury's Office of Foreign ⁠Assets Control hit entities and individuals that support Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi ⁠Shia paramilitary group under the command of the IRGC, and ⁠Hezbollah, Treasury said in a statement.

Reuters

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