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Iraq closes two border crossings in Kurdistan region with Syria and Iran
Middle East News
26-11-2026 | 12:26
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Iraq closes two border crossings in Kurdistan region with Syria and Iran
Iraqi border forces have closed two border crossings with Syria and Iran that had been administered by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), state media reported, as Baghdad moves to assert more control over the semi-autonomous region.
The al-Waleed crossing with Syria and the Bashta crossing with Iran, both located in territory administered by the Kurdistan region, have been closed, the commander of Iraq's border forces told the Iraqi News Agency.
The closures follow a ruling by Iraq's highest court on Wednesday allowing Baghdad to deploy federal forces along all international borders, including in the Kurdistan region.
Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Tuesday ordered federal authorities to take over crossings run by the KRG, part of a broader push by Baghdad to strengthen central control over strategic assets, including oil fields controlled by Kurdish security forces.
Reuters
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