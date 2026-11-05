PM Salam chairs weekly meeting on recovery and reconstruction in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
05-11-2026 | 09:03
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PM Salam chairs weekly meeting on recovery and reconstruction in southern Lebanon
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PM Salam chairs weekly meeting on recovery and reconstruction in southern Lebanon

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam chaired the weekly meeting with officials to discuss return and recovery efforts in southern Lebanon and other affected areas.

The meeting focused on monitoring the awarding of contracts for projects being implemented by the Council of the South and the Council for Development and Reconstruction in southern Lebanon and other affected areas.

Discussions also addressed the needs of residents in southern towns that have remained inhabited, particularly fuel supplies and financial assistance for families.

Officials also discussed prefabricated housing, particularly in pilot areas, stressing the need to provide essential infrastructure, including electricity and water, alongside the housing units.

The meeting further addressed the removal of rubble along roadsides in Nabatieh and follow-up on the Civil Defense Center project in the city.

Lebanon News

Salam

chairs

weekly

meeting

recovery

reconstruction

southern

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