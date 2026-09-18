Trump says CNN, MS NOW, Politico banned from White House

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18-09-2026 | 15:25
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Trump says CNN, MS NOW, Politico banned from White House
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Trump says CNN, MS NOW, Politico banned from White House

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he was banning news outlets CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing them without specifics of reporting "fiction and lies."

"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW... and Politico... from the White House as a result of their constant 'reporting' FAKE NEWS!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.

AFP

World News

Politico

banned

White

House

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