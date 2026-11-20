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Trump sees opportunity for peace with neighbors as Lebanon marks Independence Day
Lebanon News
20-11-2026 | 10:08
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Trump sees opportunity for peace with neighbors as Lebanon marks Independence Day
U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on the 83rd anniversary of Lebanon's independence, marked on Nov. 22.
In a message sent on behalf of the American people, Trump extended his warmest congratulations to Aoun and the Lebanese people on the occasion.
Trump said Lebanon has an opportunity for a new beginning under Aoun's leadership as the country moves toward greater sovereignty, stability, and peace with its neighbors.
He praised the Lebanese government's courageous decisions and urged Aoun to seize the opportunity.
Trump also expressed his desire to continue the partnership between the United States and Lebanon as the country works toward building a brighter future for generations to come.
Lebanon News
United States
Donald Trump
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