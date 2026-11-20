Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stressed that Lebanon's independence cannot be complete without reclaiming all its territory, reaffirming the government's commitment to ending the Israeli occupation and ensuring the safe and dignified return of displaced residents to their towns and villages.



Salam said independence also means safeguarding Lebanon's sovereignty and its freedom to make national decisions without foreign dependence or influence.



He emphasized that the state must have exclusive authority over decisions of war and peace, without any partners or rivals, and must extend its authority across the country's entire territory through its own forces, leaving no weapons outside state control.



Acknowledging the challenges facing the full implementation of the government's decisions, Salam assured the Lebanese people that there would be no retreat or compromise on its commitments.



He reaffirmed that the government would continue pursuing reforms with determination to achieve full independence and sovereignty under one state, one army and one flag.



Salam stressed the importance of completing the establishment of a just and capable state that meets the aspirations of the Lebanese people and future generations.