Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received a message from French President Emmanuel Macron marking the 83rd anniversary of Lebanon’s independence.



In his message, Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to the close ties between the two countries and their peoples, stressing that Paris continues to stand alongside Lebanon and its people during this period, with a focus on the country’s security, sovereignty, unity, stability and prosperity.



The French president pointed to ongoing hostilities, the destruction of homes and the inability of hundreds of thousands of displaced people to return to their areas, amid growing concerns over renewed escalation.



Macron praised the courageous decision to enter into direct talks with Israeli authorities aimed at achieving a lasting and durable peace.



He also described the signing of the trilateral framework agreement as an important first step toward strengthening Lebanese state sovereignty in accordance with U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



Macron concluded by expressing his hopes for peace, stability, and prosperity in Lebanon, envisioning a promising nation where people of different cultures and religious communities can live together in freedom and fraternity.