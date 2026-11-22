Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced that he would not receive congratulations on Lebanon's Independence Day, stressing that the country's independence remains incomplete amid continued Israeli occupation and attacks on southern Lebanon.



Berri said full independence could only be achieved through the liberation of occupied territory and the restoration of a unified national position among Lebanese officials and citizens.



He explained that his decision was made in solidarity with residents of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Mansouri, Hadatha and other occupied southern border villages whose residents have been unable to celebrate Independence Day because of Israeli occupation and ongoing attacks.



Berri condemned what he described as Israel's destructive military campaign against southern communities, accusing it of devastating all aspects of life in the affected villages.



He pointed to the latest attacks near Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Hadatha, Mansouri and Nabatieh al-Fawqa as further evidence of the suffering endured by residents.



The Parliament speaker reiterated that Lebanon's independence would remain incomplete until its territory is liberated and the country restores unity in both its words and actions.