U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated the Lebanese people on the country's 83rd Independence Day, reaffirming Washington's support for a fully sovereign Lebanon at peace with its neighbors.



In a message distributed by the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Rubio praised the Lebanese people's exceptional talent and resilience, both at home and across the diaspora.



He stressed that the United States remains committed to supporting a Lebanon that enjoys full sovereignty, maintains peaceful relations with neighboring countries and is accountable solely to its own citizens.



Rubio also reaffirmed Washington's commitment to standing alongside the Lebanese people and the Lebanese state, expressing hope for stronger bilateral ties.



"We look forward to further strengthening the partnership between our two countries," he said.