UNIFIL marks International Day of Peace as South Lebanon continues to bear impact of conflict

Lebanon News
22-09-2026 | 03:58
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UNIFIL marks International Day of Peace as South Lebanon continues to bear impact of conflict
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UNIFIL marks International Day of Peace as South Lebanon continues to bear impact of conflict

As the world marked the International Day of Peace, U.N. peacekeepers in South Lebanon held a small ceremony Monday evening at the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, as local communities continue to grapple with the consequences of the conflict.

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Diodato Abagnara said peace should not be addressed only once a year but treated as an ongoing responsibility.

“Peace is not something we address once a year, but an ongoing responsibility,” Abagnara said. “We patrol and keep channels of communication open with the parties to reduce the risk of misunderstandings and escalation. We also work with the Lebanese Armed Forces as they take on greater responsibilities in the south.”

UNIFIL said hostilities between Hezbollah and the Israeli army have had a profound humanitarian and material impact on southern Lebanon. The ongoing conflict has forced thousands of people to leave their homes, with many still displaced.

UNIFIL said peace in South Lebanon remains out of reach, but hope for achieving it persists.

Abagnara stressed that responsibility for reaching a political solution lies with the parties involved. UNIFIL, he said, will continue to play its role by keeping communication channels open, reducing the risk of escalation, and supporting diplomatic efforts.

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

International Day of Peace

South Lebanon

Impact

Conflict

Lebanon's fuel prices continue to increase
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