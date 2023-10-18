Putin describes Gaza hospital bombing as ‘tragedy’

Middle East News
2023-10-18 | 06:33
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Putin describes Gaza hospital bombing as ‘tragedy’
Putin describes Gaza hospital bombing as ‘tragedy’

The Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an official visit to China, announced that the bombing of a hospital in Gaza that resulted in hundreds of casualties is a "tragedy."

He also expressed his hope for a swift resolution of the conflict between Hamas and Israel.
 

