Israeli army says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen

The Israeli military said Friday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, where the Houthis recently claimed responsibility for a missile launch that targeted Israel.



“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted,” before entering Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.



Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia has not claimed responsibility for the Friday launch but said Sunday it had launched a “hypersonic missile” at the Nevatim air base in Israel’s Negev Desert.



AFP