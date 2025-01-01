Syria's new Information Minister promises free press

2025-01-01 | 04:02
Syria&#39;s new Information Minister promises free press
Syria's new Information Minister promises free press

Syria's minister of information in the country's transitional government told AFP he is working towards a free press and committed to "freedom of expression" after decades of control under the former rulers.

"We are working to consolidate freedoms of the press and expression that were severely restricted" in areas controlled by the former government of Bashar al-Assad, said the minister, Mohamed al-Omar, after Islamist-led rebels on December 8 ended more than five decades of rule by the Assad family.

