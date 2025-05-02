German intelligence designates AfD as right-wing extremist group

02-05-2025 | 04:33
German intelligence designates AfD as right-wing extremist group
German intelligence designates AfD as right-wing extremist group

Germany's domestic intelligence service on Friday designed the AfD as a right-wing extremist group, dealing a heavy blow to the party just months after it came second in national elections.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) "devalues entire population groups in Germany and violates their human dignity," the BfV agency said in a statement, noting, in particular, the party's "hostile attitude towards migrants and Muslims."

