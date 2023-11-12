Israel to sell its David's Sling anti-missile system to Finland

Middle East News
2023-11-12 | 06:51
High views
Israel to sell its David&#39;s Sling anti-missile system to Finland
Israel to sell its David's Sling anti-missile system to Finland

The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday the sale of the "David's Sling" air defense system to Finland, the new member of the NATO alliance, in a deal valued at approximately 340 million US dollars.
 

