Israeli army says sirens sounded after missiles launched from Iran

Middle East News
20-06-2025 | 00:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army says sirens sounded after missiles launched from Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army says sirens sounded after missiles launched from Iran

The Israeli army said Friday sirens had sounded in southern Israel after missiles were fired from Iran.

"Sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the military said on Telegram, adding it was working to intercept them.
AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Missile

Iran

Sirens

LBCI Next
Israeli army says bombed Iranian military targets, including nuclear research site
Explosion at Norway's ambassador residence in Tel Aviv, no injured, says foreign ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-18

Israel's army says two projectiles launched from Gaza after air raid sirens sound

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-15

Israeli army says intercepts missile from Yemen after air raid sirens sound

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-18

Israeli army says missiles fired from Iran following an evacuation warning to Haifa residents

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-13

Israel army says identified missiles fired from Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:14

Iran rejects any negotiation with US while Israeli attacks continue

LBCI
Middle East News
04:08

Israeli army says targeted Iranian missile launch and storage sites in western Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
03:46

Russian official says situation at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant is normal

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:37

Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-02

Vatican workers begin installing chimney atop Sistine Chapel for conclave

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-12

MP Hasbani to LBCI: Christians, Muslims are responsible for preserving equal representation in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-15

Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:04

UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:57

Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details

LBCI
Middle East News
10:49

Israeli army says Iran used multi-warhead missile, posing new challenge to air defenses

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More