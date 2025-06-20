News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
30
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army says sirens sounded after missiles launched from Iran
Middle East News
20-06-2025 | 00:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army says sirens sounded after missiles launched from Iran
The Israeli army said Friday sirens had sounded in southern Israel after missiles were fired from Iran.
"Sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the military said on Telegram, adding it was working to intercept them.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Missile
Iran
Sirens
Next
Israeli army says bombed Iranian military targets, including nuclear research site
Explosion at Norway's ambassador residence in Tel Aviv, no injured, says foreign ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Israel's army says two projectiles launched from Gaza after air raid sirens sound
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Israel's army says two projectiles launched from Gaza after air raid sirens sound
0
Middle East News
2025-05-15
Israeli army says intercepts missile from Yemen after air raid sirens sound
Middle East News
2025-05-15
Israeli army says intercepts missile from Yemen after air raid sirens sound
0
Middle East News
2025-06-18
Israeli army says missiles fired from Iran following an evacuation warning to Haifa residents
Middle East News
2025-06-18
Israeli army says missiles fired from Iran following an evacuation warning to Haifa residents
0
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Israel army says identified missiles fired from Iran
Middle East News
2025-06-13
Israel army says identified missiles fired from Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:14
Iran rejects any negotiation with US while Israeli attacks continue
Middle East News
04:14
Iran rejects any negotiation with US while Israeli attacks continue
0
Middle East News
04:08
Israeli army says targeted Iranian missile launch and storage sites in western Iran
Middle East News
04:08
Israeli army says targeted Iranian missile launch and storage sites in western Iran
0
Middle East News
03:46
Russian official says situation at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant is normal
Middle East News
03:46
Russian official says situation at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant is normal
0
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli minister warns Hezbollah against entering Iran-Israel war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-02
Vatican workers begin installing chimney atop Sistine Chapel for conclave
World News
2025-05-02
Vatican workers begin installing chimney atop Sistine Chapel for conclave
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
MP Hasbani to LBCI: Christians, Muslims are responsible for preserving equal representation in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-05-12
MP Hasbani to LBCI: Christians, Muslims are responsible for preserving equal representation in Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-15
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-15
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
15:15
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’
Middle East News
15:15
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem backs Iran, says group is not ‘on the sidelines’
2
Lebanon News
14:04
UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks
Lebanon News
14:04
UK issues travel warning for Lebanon amid air travel disruption risks
3
Lebanon News
05:55
US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'
Lebanon News
05:55
US envoy says Hezbollah involvement in Iran-Israel war would be 'very bad decision'
4
Lebanon News
06:30
Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam
Lebanon News
06:30
Beirut Judge issues arrest warrant for former Economy Minister Amin Salam
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Tom Barrack meets Lebanese leaders as US-Lebanon talks stall on Hezbollah arms
6
Variety and Tech
08:57
Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!
Variety and Tech
08:57
Jason Derulo is coming to town! 🎤 Tap to grab your tickets now – before they sell out!
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details
8
Middle East News
10:49
Israeli army says Iran used multi-warhead missile, posing new challenge to air defenses
Middle East News
10:49
Israeli army says Iran used multi-warhead missile, posing new challenge to air defenses
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More