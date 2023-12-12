Ashdod port: Houthi attacks direct threat to Israel’s maritime trade

The Israeli port of Ashdod stated on Tuesday that the attacks carried out by the Houthis in Yemen on commercial ships constitute a strategic threat to global shipping routes and maritime transportation to Israel despite having no direct impact on port activities.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Houthis, in support of Gaza, announced that they had carried out a military operation against a Norwegian commercial vessel. Such operations reflect the risks associated with the conflict.



The port said in a statement, "We confirm that we are making every effort to keep the routes open to Israel despite the challenges of war."



Israel relies on maritime navigation for its imports and exports, with Ashdod in the south and Haifa in the north being the two largest ports in the country.



It is worth noting that the port of Eilat, closest to Gaza, is currently closed due to the war.



Reuters