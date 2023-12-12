Ashdod port: Houthi attacks direct threat to Israel’s maritime trade

Middle East News
2023-12-12 | 09:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ashdod port: Houthi attacks direct threat to Israel’s maritime trade
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ashdod port: Houthi attacks direct threat to Israel’s maritime trade

The Israeli port of Ashdod stated on Tuesday that the attacks carried out by the Houthis in Yemen on commercial ships constitute a strategic threat to global shipping routes and maritime transportation to Israel despite having no direct impact on port activities.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Houthis, in support of Gaza, announced that they had carried out a military operation against a Norwegian commercial vessel. Such operations reflect the risks associated with the conflict.

The port said in a statement, "We confirm that we are making every effort to keep the routes open to Israel despite the challenges of war."

Israel relies on maritime navigation for its imports and exports, with Ashdod in the south and Haifa in the north being the two largest ports in the country.

It is worth noting that the port of Eilat, closest to Gaza, is currently closed due to the war.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Ashdod Port

Israel

Houthi

Attack

Norwegian

Vessel

Maritime

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties
Complaint in Switzerland accuses Iran President of committing ‘crimes against humanity’
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-31

Israel's Arrow Aerial Defense System thwarts Houthi missile, drone attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20

Did Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi militants enter the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip?

LBCI
Middle East News
10:16

Netanyahu: Israel and the US differ on Gaza governance after the war

LBCI
Middle East News
09:49

Sullivan: I will discuss with the Israelis a timeline for the war in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:55

Biden: Israel ‘starting to lose support’ over indiscriminate bombing of Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
12:14

Israeli army says bodies of two hostages recovered in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Senior PLO official condemns Netanyahu's equating of Oslo Accords to October 7

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:32

The Shebaa Farms-Kfarchouba Hills debate: 'Full package' or negotiated 'separation?'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-24

UN urges action to stop 'wanton killings' in Sudan's Darfur

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-21

Qatar: Hamas hostage negotiations reaches closest point to an agreement

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-23

The stakes are high: Qatar's role in resolving Lebanon's Presidential crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-20

Hamas Health Ministry says12 killed in Israeli airstrike on Indonesian hospital in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Parliamentary sources to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat: No information suggesting Lebanon received a recent time limit to halt escalation or war expansion

LBCI
Middle East News
05:42

Israeli army says 20 soldiers killed by friendly fire, accidents in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Interceptor missile falls near Yater official school in south Lebanon, damaging civilian car

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:59

Holiday rush: Lebanon's airport 'thrives' despite reduced flights, southern-front conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
01:34

Houthi missile hits Norwegian tanker off the coast of Yemen with no reported casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Army Commander's extension debate: PM Mikati 'surprised' by Lebanese Forces' position

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:59

Lebanese Forces party seeks guarantee for legislative session attendance

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:26

Lebanon's fuel prices slightly drop

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More