GCC chief condemns Damascus attack: Urges global diplomatic unity

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, condemned the recent attack on the Iranian Consulate building situated in the Syrian capital, Damascus.



The attack resulted in casualties and injuries, further escalating tensions in the region.



In response to this act, the Secretary-General underscored the importance of upholding international laws, treaties, and diplomatic immunities. These principles are fundamental in safeguarding and maintaining the integrity of diplomatic and consular missions worldwide.