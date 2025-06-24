President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace

Lebanon News
24-06-2025 | 07:15
High views
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
2min
President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace

President Joseph Aoun met with Lebanese Forces party leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace.

Geagea said that from the very beginning there has been agreement and coordination with President Aoun, who has the intention and plans to establish a functioning state in Lebanon, noting that significant progress has already been made.

He called for a clear timeline for the handover of Hezbollah’s weapons, emphasizing support for a state with well-defined institutions.

Geagea affirmed their continued advocacy for their ambitions, praising President Aoun’s determination to pursue reforms and expressing support for the principle of dialogue.

He added that in the past five months he has not observed any corruption in the handling of any file, describing this as a positive development that reflects a genuine intention to build the state.

Geagea concluded by stating that for a state to be established in Lebanon, there must be a single army, the government must hold the decision over war and peace, and the state alone should make these decisions.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
