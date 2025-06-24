UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon

24-06-2025 | 07:44
UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon
2min
UNIFIL changes command amidst tensions in South Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) held a change of command ceremony on Tuesday at its headquarters in Naqoura, as outgoing Spanish Commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro handed over authority to incoming Italian Major General Diodato Abagnara. 

The event unfolded against a backdrop of heightened tensions, with the sounds of interceptor missiles and the overhead presence of Israeli drones.

Following a military parade by participating UNIFIL units, Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Mnassa laid a wreath on behalf of the Lebanese government at the monument dedicated to UNIFIL casualties.

Outgoing Major General Lázaro addressed the gathering, reflecting on UNIFIL's mission and its support for the Lebanese Army south of the Litani River. He emphasized the force's role in implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and achieving stability, underscoring the continued necessity of UNIFIL's presence.

The new commander, Major General Abagnara, then spoke, extending his gratitude to his predecessor for his wise leadership. 

"We must strengthen stability and work towards the implementation of international Resolution 1701," he stated. "For this reason, we must continue to enhance stability and international coordination and translate dialogue into concrete action. Recognizing the importance of stability is not enough; we must work tirelessly to build it day by day."

He added, "We gather at a time of significant transformations in the operational and political landscape. Today's ceremony goes beyond a mere formal transfer of command; it reaffirms UNIFIL's vital role as a force for stability after the renewed hostilities."

President Aoun meets Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea at Baabda Palace
LBCI Previous

