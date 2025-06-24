Rockets fired from Iran target Haifa, army urges residents to take shelter

Middle East News
24-06-2025 | 03:37
High views
0min
Rockets fired from Iran target Haifa, army urges residents to take shelter

Israel’s Home Front Command reported on Tuesday that rockets were launched from Iran toward the northern city of Haifa, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation between the two countries.

Following the detection of the launches, the Israeli army issued urgent instructions for residents in the targeted areas to immediately enter shelters.

Middle East News

Rockets

Iran

Haifa

Army

Shelter

Israel

Israel army warns 'danger persists' despite ceasefire with Iran
Netanyahu says Israel has agreed to Trump's proposal for ceasefire with Iran
