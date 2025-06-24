Iran tells Qatar attack on US airbase 'not action' against Doha

Iran's foreign minister said Tuesday his country's attack on a U.S. airbase in Qatar was not against its Gulf neighbor but an act of "self-defense" after U.S. strikes on nuclear sites.



"The missile operation by the Iranian Armed Forces targeting Al-Udeid base was carried out within the framework of Iran's legitimate right to self-defense," Araghchi said in a phone call with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.



The Iranian attack "should in no way be interpreted as an action against the friendly and brotherly government of Qatar," he said, quoted in a statement from his ministry.



AFP