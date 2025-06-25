Iran executes three individuals accused of spying for Israel

25-06-2025 | 00:27
Iran executes three individuals accused of spying for Israel

Iran executed three individuals on Wednesday after convicting them of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and smuggling equipment used in assassinations, according to the judiciary’s Mizan News Agency.

Reuters

