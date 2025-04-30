Israeli defense minister orders army to deploy forces to control fire near Jerusalem

30-04-2025 | 08:00
Israeli defense minister orders army to deploy forces to control fire near Jerusalem
Israeli defense minister orders army to deploy forces to control fire near Jerusalem

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the military on Wednesday to deploy troops to support firefighters battling rapidly spreading wildfires near Jerusalem, calling the situation a "national emergency."

"We are facing a national emergency, and all available forces must be mobilized to save lives and bring the fires under control," Katz said in a statement released by the defense ministry. Israel's rescue agency MDA reported hundreds of civilians were currently at risk from the fires.


