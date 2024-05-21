Ayatollah Ali Movahedi-Kermani elected head of Iranian Assembly of Experts for Leadership

The Iranian Assembly of Experts for Leadership has convened, electing Ayatollah Ali Movahedi-Kermani as its head, with prominent political and military figures in attendance.



Ayatollah Abu Al-Qassem Wafi has assumed the role of vice president, while Mohammad Reza Fallah Tafti and Mohammad Hossein Bayati have been appointed secretaries for the council's sixth term.



During the inauguration of the Assembly's sixth session, members took their oaths, as reported by the Mehr News Agency.



The event was attended by Mohammad Mokhber and Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohammad Kazemi, the head of Iranian intelligence.



Additionally, senior officials such as the Quds Force commander, the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, the head of the judiciary, the director of the Radio Agency, and several government ministers were present.