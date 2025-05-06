Houthi media reports Israel-US strikes on Sanaa airport

06-05-2025 | 08:55
Houthi media reports Israel-US strikes on Sanaa airport
0min
Houthi media reports Israel-US strikes on Sanaa airport

Houthi media said Israel and the United States attacked the airport in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Tuesday after Israel urged civilians to evacuate the area.

"American-Israeli aggression targets Sanaa International Airport with a series of raids," the Iran-backed Houthis' Al-Masirah TV said.

AFP correspondents in the capital reported hearing a series of strikes and seeing plumes of smoke rising from several areas, including the airport.


AFP
 

LBCI Next
Israel military says struck Yemen's Sanaa airport, power stations
Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks likely to be in Oman at weekend
LBCI Previous

