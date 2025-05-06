Houthi media reports Israel-US strikes on Sanaa airport

Houthi media said Israel and the United States attacked the airport in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Tuesday after Israel urged civilians to evacuate the area.



"American-Israeli aggression targets Sanaa International Airport with a series of raids," the Iran-backed Houthis' Al-Masirah TV said.



AFP correspondents in the capital reported hearing a series of strikes and seeing plumes of smoke rising from several areas, including the airport.





AFP