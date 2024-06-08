Two Iran-aligned individuals killed in car explosion in eastern Syria

Middle East News
2024-06-08 | 06:00
Two Iran-aligned individuals killed in car explosion in eastern Syria
Two Iran-aligned individuals killed in car explosion in eastern Syria

Two Iran-aligned fighters were killed on Saturday due to a car bomb explosion in the city of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory reported, "An explosion occurred in the city of Deir ez-Zor, caused by a four-wheel-drive vehicle rigged with an explosive device, in the Al-Qusayr neighborhood (...) near the Iranian Cultural Center."

According to the Observatory, the car belonged to groups loyal to Tehran, and the explosion killed "two of their fighters who were inside the vehicle, in addition to causing injuries."

The Observatory noted that regime forces and Iran-aligned groups imposed a security cordon around the site of the explosion.

It was unclear who was behind the attack in Deir ez-Zor, where "thousands" of Tehran-aligned militants and other allied local groups were present, according to the Observatory.

Iran-aligned groups are present in the western part of Deir ez-Zor province, from Al-Bukamal on the Iraqi border to the city of Al-Mayadin. 

The city of Deir ez-Zor hosts headquarters for Iranian advisors, institutions, and a cultural center, according to the Observatory.

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Individuals

Car Bomb

Death

Syria

Deir ez-Zor

