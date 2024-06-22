Egypt revokes licenses of 16 tourism companies for "deception" in Hajj travel

On Saturday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly ordered the revocation of licenses for 16 tourism companies and referred their officials to the public prosecutor on charges of "deception" in facilitating Hajj pilgrimages illegally, according to the Cabinet.



The Cabinet stated in a release that "16 tourism companies were initially identified for deceiving and illegally sending pilgrims without providing any services to them. Therefore, the Prime Minister ordered the immediate revocation of these companies' licenses, referral of those responsible to the public prosecutor, and the fining of these companies in favor of the families of the pilgrims who lost their lives as a result."



AFP