Kurdish forces seize dozens of suspected IS members in Syria

Middle East
2023-01-25 | 08:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kurdish forces seize dozens of suspected IS members in Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Kurdish forces seize dozens of suspected IS members in Syria

US-backed Kurdish-led fighters in northeastern Syria launched an operation Wednesday against suspected Islamic State militants in the area in retaliation for an attack by the extremist group there last month, according to a statement.

Syrian Democratic Forces said they raided “dozens of potential points and hideouts” in the city Raqqa — formerly held by the Islamic State group — and the surrounding area, and arrested dozens of suspected IS members. The US-led coalition forces provided air cover and drone surveillance during the operation, the statement added.

The operation was in response to an IS attack on Raqqa in late December that killed six members of the Kurdish-led forces. The SDF also announced formation of a “joint operations room” backed by the international coalition aimed at targeting IS cells.

The Kurdish-led forces in Syria regularly carry out joint anti-IS patrols with the US-led coalition. The patrols were temporarily halted late last year when Turkey launched a campaign of airstrikes against Kurdish groups in Syria in retaliation for a deadly November explosion in Istanbul. Ankara blamed Kurdish groups for the attack, an allegation the groups deny.

The SDF said that according to its intelligence, IS “is attempting to reorganize the terrorist cells and appointing new leaders” as well as “issuing instructions to move from individual to group terrorist attacks on the prisons” holding IS members.

More than 42,400 foreign fighters and some 23,200 Syrians accused of IS ties — and their families — are held in camps and prisons in northeastern Syria, according to a Human Rights Watch report last month. The report detailed dire conditions in the detention facilities and called for repatriation of the detained foreign nationals — most of them women and children — by their countries.

Western countries have repatriated an increasing number of their citizens from northeastern Syria, including most recently France, which returned a group of 32 minors and 15 women on Tuesday.

AP

Middle East

Middle East

Kurdish

Forces

US

Lead

Suspected

IS

Members

Syria

Dozens

LBCI Next
Gulf investors bid for India's Adani Enterprises' $2.5 bln FPO
Turkey cancels trilateral Sweden-Finland meet after protest
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-30

Attack kills 10 in Syria, Kurdish forces arrest 52 militants

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-17

Jailed Kurdish leader says Erdogan seeking pre-election 'chaos' but will fail

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-20

U.S. forces detain 6 Islamic State group militants in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-16

US lead Senator Mendez and ranking member Risch ask Biden administration to use sanctions to pressure Lebanese politicians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:09

Missile hit Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine's Kherson port

LBCI
Middle East
09:47

Why is Turkey blocking Swedish and Finnish NATO membership?

LBCI
Middle East
09:12

Palestinian workers strike as UN agency squeeze hits salaries

LBCI
Middle East
09:06

Migrant wreck off Libya kills eight with scores rescued, Red Crescent says

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:14

Egypt economic growth this year seen quicker than government forecast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-22

Will the LBP 15,000 exchange rate tackle financial crisis?

LBCI
World
2023-01-06

China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app