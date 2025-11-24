UAE slams Sudan army chief's 'obstructive' truce rejection

24-11-2025
UAE slams Sudan army chief's 'obstructive' truce rejection

The United Arab Emirates lambasted Sudan's army chief on Monday for rejecting a U.S. truce proposal, after he accused Washington of parroting the UAE's talking points.

"Once more, General (Abdel Fattah) Burhan refuses peace overtures. In his rejection of the U.S. Peace Plan for Sudan, and his repeated refusal to accept a ceasefire, he demonstrates consistently obstructive behaviour. This must be called out," said Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, the UAE minister of state for international cooperation.

