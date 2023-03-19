News
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
Middle East
2023-03-19 | 06:13
Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad arrives in the UAE for official visit
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday for an official visit, accompanied by his wife, Asma Al-Assad. Upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi, he was greeted by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE.
Several fighter jets also accompanied the Syrian President's plane as it entered UAE airspace to welcome him. President Al-Assad then headed to Qasr Al Watan to begin discussions with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
During the visit, Asma Al-Assad will meet with "Mother of the UAE" Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the President of the General Women's Union, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and the Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation.
A formal reception was held for President Al-Assad at Qasr Al Watan, where he was escorted to the honor platform by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan while the national anthem of the Syrian Arab Republic was played. The artillery fired 21 shots, and a group of honor guards lined up to salute him.
President Al-Assad was also received by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the National Security Advisor, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and other high-ranking officials.
The Syrian President is accompanied by a delegation that includes Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Samer Al-Khalil, Minister of Presidential Affairs Mansour Azzam, Minister of Information Boutros Harb, Assistant Foreign Minister Ayman Soussan, and Acting Ambassador of Syria to Abu Dhabi Ghassan Abbas.
