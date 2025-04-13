On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam marked the 50th anniversary of the Lebanese Civil War with a message urging national reflection and renewed commitment to building a unified state.



In a post on X, Salam wrote: "On the 50th anniversary of the outbreak of the Lebanese Civil War, we pause not to reopen wounds, but to recall lessons that must never be forgotten. All victories were false, and all parties emerged as losers. Regardless of differing views on the causes of the war, they converge on one truth: the absence or failure of the state. There can be no true state unless legitimate armed forces have the exclusive right to bear arms."



He added: "Let us fully implement the Taif Agreement, correct what was applied contrary to its spirit, and close its loopholes. A state must preserve memory so we may learn from our past and avoid repeating our mistakes. It is the state's responsibility to address the issue of the missing and kidnapped with seriousness and transparency."



Salam concluded: "I call for a nationwide silence at noon on April 13 under the slogan: 'We remember together to rebuild together.' Let's make the 50th anniversary a turning point, and together envision a new Lebanon worthy of the sacrifices of its people."