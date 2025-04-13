On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement

Lebanon News
13-04-2025 | 04:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam marked the 50th anniversary of the Lebanese Civil War with a message urging national reflection and renewed commitment to building a unified state.

In a post on X, Salam wrote: "On the 50th anniversary of the outbreak of the Lebanese Civil War, we pause not to reopen wounds, but to recall lessons that must never be forgotten. All victories were false, and all parties emerged as losers. Regardless of differing views on the causes of the war, they converge on one truth: the absence or failure of the state. There can be no true state unless legitimate armed forces have the exclusive right to bear arms."

He added: "Let us fully implement the Taif Agreement, correct what was applied contrary to its spirit, and close its loopholes. A state must preserve memory so we may learn from our past and avoid repeating our mistakes. It is the state's responsibility to address the issue of the missing and kidnapped with seriousness and transparency."

Salam concluded: "I call for a nationwide silence at noon on April 13 under the slogan: 'We remember together to rebuild together.' Let's make the 50th anniversary a turning point, and together envision a new Lebanon worthy of the sacrifices of its people."

Lebanon News

Nawaf Salam

Lebanon

Civil War

Prime Minister

LBCI Next
PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary
Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-12

PM Nawaf Salam's vision: A government to enforce the full Taif Agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-22

Egypt stresses support for Lebanon, calls for full implementation of the ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

King Salman Relief Center distributes 1,680 food baskets to Lebanese families across the country

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:35

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits Tajikistan, EMSC says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Naqoura road in South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-07

Vehicle targeted in southern Lebanon’s Beit Lif

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Most Hezbollah military sites ceded to army in South Lebanon: Source tells AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Upcoming IMF, World Bank Spring Meetings: Lebanon finalizes bank reform bill ahead of talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More