Saudi Arabia plans to pay off Syria's debts to the World Bank, three people familiar with the matter said, paving the way for millions of dollars in reconstruction grants and supporting the country's paralyzed public sector.



The plans, which have not been previously reported, would be the first known instance of Saudi Arabia providing financing for Syria since Islamist-led rebels toppled former leader Bashar al-Assad last year.



It may also be a sign that crucial Gulf Arab support for Syria is beginning to materialize after previous plans, including an initiative by Doha to fund salaries, were held up by uncertainty over U.S. sanctions.



Reuters