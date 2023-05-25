News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile
Middle East
2023-05-25 | 02:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran says it has successfully launched ballistic missile
Iran successfully tested a 2,000 km-range ballistic missile on Thursday, Iranian state media said, two days after the chief of Israel's armed forces raised the prospect of "action" against Tehran over its nuclear program.
Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programs in the Middle East, says its weapons are capable of reaching Israel and U.S. bases in the region.
Despite opposition from the United States and European countries, Tehran has said it would further develop its "defensive" missile program.
"Our message to Iran's enemies is that we will defend the country and its achievements. Our message to our friends is that we want to help regional stability," said Iranian Defense Minister Mohammadreza Ashtiani.
State TV broadcast what it said was footage of an upgraded version of Iran's Khoramshahr 4 ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 km (1,243 miles) that can carry a 1,500 kg (3,300 lb) warhead.
State News agency IRNA said the missile was called Kheibar, a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam.
Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, sees Iran as an existential threat. Iran says its ballistic missiles are an important deterrent and retaliatory force against the United States, Israel and other potential regional adversaries.
On Tuesday, the top Israeli general raised the prospect of "action" against Iran as efforts by six world powers to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal have stalled since last September amid growing Western fears about Tehran’s accelerating nuclear advances.
The nuclear agreement, which Washington ditched in 2018, imposed restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities that extended the time Tehran would need to produce enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb, if it chose to. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
Reuters
Middle East
Iran
Successfully
Launched
Ballistic
Missile
Next
Hong Kong-flagged vessel briefly runs aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal, later refloated
Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Iran: Why support Russia and terror?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-21
Germany's Scholz urges North Korea to stop ballistic missile tests
World
2023-05-21
Germany's Scholz urges North Korea to stop ballistic missile tests
0
Middle East
2023-03-30
Israel launched missiles at targets near Damascus - Syria state media
Middle East
2023-03-30
Israel launched missiles at targets near Damascus - Syria state media
0
World
2023-03-27
North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast
World
2023-03-27
North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast
0
World
2023-03-19
N. Korea fires ballistic missile as US-South Korean drills go on
World
2023-03-19
N. Korea fires ballistic missile as US-South Korean drills go on
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
04:09
Abu Dhabi makes its Falcon 40B AI model open source
Middle East
04:09
Abu Dhabi makes its Falcon 40B AI model open source
0
Middle East
02:46
Hong Kong-flagged vessel briefly runs aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal, later refloated
Middle East
02:46
Hong Kong-flagged vessel briefly runs aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal, later refloated
0
World
02:35
Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Iran: Why support Russia and terror?
World
02:35
Ukraine's Zelenskiy to Iran: Why support Russia and terror?
0
Middle East
02:31
Erdogan party split on economic plan as Turkey runoff looms
Middle East
02:31
Erdogan party split on economic plan as Turkey runoff looms
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:19
Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal
Press Highlights
01:19
Wide protection prevents Salameh's dismissal
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Turki Al-Sheikh shares Fairouz song clip, among rumors of appearance in Saudi Arabia
Variety
2023-01-05
Turki Al-Sheikh shares Fairouz song clip, among rumors of appearance in Saudi Arabia
0
Middle East
2023-02-01
Tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, but traffic not disrupted
Middle East
2023-02-01
Tanker breaks down in Suez Canal, but traffic not disrupted
0
Sports
05:14
Iniesta to leave Vissel Kobe in July
Sports
05:14
Iniesta to leave Vissel Kobe in July
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Breaking Headlines
03:34
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
Breaking Headlines
03:34
Lebanon granted one-year grace period to implement financial reforms and avoid gray listing
2
Lebanon News
03:59
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
Lebanon News
03:59
PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th
3
Lebanon News
06:28
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
Lebanon News
06:28
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling
News Bulletin Reports
11:02
Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling
5
Variety
08:56
Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London
Variety
08:56
Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London
6
Breaking Headlines
09:45
Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP
Breaking Headlines
09:45
Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Lebanon's tourism renaissance: An 85-90% solvency rate foreseen
8
Lebanon Economy
10:25
Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement
Lebanon Economy
10:25
Cooperation or consequences: Correspondent banks and Lebanon's gray list placement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More