News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan governor asks for military help against 'dire' bear attacks
World News
28-10-2025 | 01:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Japan governor asks for military help against 'dire' bear attacks
A regional Japanese official asked the government on Tuesday to send in the military to help deal with a "truly dire" spate of deadly bear attacks.
Kenta Suzuki, the governor of northern Akita prefecture, told Japan's defence minister that "the lives of our citizens cannot be protected without the help of the Self-Defense Forces."
AFP
World News
governor
military
against
'dire'
attacks
Next
Japan PM will nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize: White House
US stocks end at fresh records ahead of major tech earnings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-21
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
Lebanon News
2025-10-21
Hezbollah's Qassem: Enough with threats against Lebanon, BDL governor is not a US employee
0
World News
2025-10-21
EU chief hails Japan's first woman PM for 'making history'
World News
2025-10-21
EU chief hails Japan's first woman PM for 'making history'
0
World News
2025-10-06
Macron asks outgoing French PM for 'stability' plan by Wednesday: Elysee
World News
2025-10-06
Macron asks outgoing French PM for 'stability' plan by Wednesday: Elysee
0
World News
2025-09-03
Russian attacks kill nine in east Ukraine town: Governor
World News
2025-09-03
Russian attacks kill nine in east Ukraine town: Governor
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:45
Trump meets families of Japanese abducted by North Korea
World News
01:45
Trump meets families of Japanese abducted by North Korea
0
World News
01:08
Japan PM will nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize: White House
World News
01:08
Japan PM will nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize: White House
0
World News
16:31
US stocks end at fresh records ahead of major tech earnings
World News
16:31
US stocks end at fresh records ahead of major tech earnings
0
World News
16:24
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
World News
16:24
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:47
Egyptian Ambassador: Egyptian intelligence chief's visit falls within framework of coordination with Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:47
Egyptian Ambassador: Egyptian intelligence chief's visit falls within framework of coordination with Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-12
Palestinian journalist Saleh Al Jafarawi killed in clashes in southern Gaza City
0
Lebanon News
09:20
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:45
Lebanese Cabinet to convene Wednesday, electoral law on first item of agenda
Lebanon News
10:45
Lebanese Cabinet to convene Wednesday, electoral law on first item of agenda
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:41
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
Lebanon News
10:41
Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel
4
Lebanon News
07:28
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:28
Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details
6
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp
Lebanon News
06:48
Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp
7
Lebanon News
08:11
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
Lebanon News
08:11
US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise
8
Lebanon News
09:20
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:20
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More