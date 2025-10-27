Argentine 10-year bond yields tumble after Milei midterm win

27-10-2025
Argentine 10-year bond yields tumble after Milei midterm win

Yields on Argentina's 10-year bonds dropped sharply on Monday, lowering public borrowing costs for the government, following President Javier Milei's midterm election win.

The yields on the 10-year sovereign debt fell to 10.5 percent on Monday, from 14.3 percent last Friday.

Milei's La Libertad Avanza party won 40.7 percent of the vote in weekend legislative elections closely watched by investors.

AFP

