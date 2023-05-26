Israeli settler kills Palestinian who attempted stabbing, army says

Middle East
2023-05-26 | 08:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli settler kills Palestinian who attempted stabbing, army says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli settler kills Palestinian who attempted stabbing, army says

The Israeli military said an armed Israeli settler shot dead a Palestinian man who it said tried to carry out a stabbing attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

The military said an unidentified man infiltrated the gated area in the southern West Bank near the city of Hebron and tried to stab a resident before being "neutralized". There were no Israeli casualties and soldiers were scanning the area, it said.

The Palestinian health ministry said it was informed by the unit that coordinates civilian affairs with Israel of a Palestinian man who was shot dead "by the occupation" south of Hebron.

Local media said the incident occurred as people in the settlement of Teneh Omarim were gathering for prayers for the Jewish Shavuot festival.

The Israeli military alerted settlers there to remain indoors and lock their doors shortly before 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) in a message sent via its app.

A video obtained by Reuters showed a man slipping underneath a closed metal gate. In another video, soldiers were seen sealing a synagogue with red tape.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged for over a year, with frequent Israeli military raids and settler violence in the West Bank amid a spate of Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

Since January, more than 140 Palestinians and at least 19 Israelis and foreigners have been killed.

Israel occupied the West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of an independent state, in the 1967 Middle East war. US-sponsored statehood talks have been frozen since 2014 while Israel has maintained military rule over millions of Palestinians and continued to expand Jewish settlements.

 
 
 

Middle East

Israel

Settler

Kill

Palestinian

Attempt

Stabbing

Army

Palestine

LBCI Next
Kuwait suspends new visas for Philippines workers in rights row
Erdogan defies predictions of political demise ahead of Turkey election runoff
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-12

Israeli army kills 2 alleged Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-03

Palestinians say 2 killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-27

Israeli settlers rampage after Palestinian gunman kills 2

LBCI
World
2023-05-22

Three Palestinians killed in Israeli West Bank raid - ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
09:07

Kuwait suspends new visas for Philippines workers in rights row

LBCI
Middle East
06:51

Erdogan defies predictions of political demise ahead of Turkey election runoff

LBCI
World
06:17

Saudi, US report better adherence to Sudan ceasefire by warring forces after days of fighting

LBCI
Middle East
06:12

Oman says a prisoner swap between Belgium and Iran is underway

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-17

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-05

Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

French judiciary's dilemma: The fate of Riad Salameh's extradition request

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More