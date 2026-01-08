News
Israel strikes Gaza launch site after failed rocket fire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-01-2026 | 05:20
Israel strikes Gaza launch site after failed rocket fire
Israel's military said on Thursday it had carried out a targeted strike on a rocket launch site near Gaza City after identifying a failed launch, as questions mount over when the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire will begin.
The military said the projectile did not cross into Israeli territory and that the launch site was struck shortly after the attempt was detected.
It accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire twice in the past 24 hours. A source from the Palestinian militant group told Reuters it was checking the allegation.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Strike
Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Israel says it opens fire on suspects in Gaza, local authorities report six killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
Israel says it opens fire on suspects in Gaza, local authorities report six killed
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-29
Trump says 'nothing' will jeopardise Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-29
Trump says 'nothing' will jeopardise Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-19
Hamas denounces Israel's Gaza strikes as 'dangerous escalation'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-19
Hamas denounces Israel's Gaza strikes as 'dangerous escalation'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-28
Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-28
Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office
0
World News
05:24
Spanish PM open to sending troops to maintain peace 'in Palestine'
World News
05:24
Spanish PM open to sending troops to maintain peace 'in Palestine'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-07
UN accuses Israel of West Bank 'apartheid', 'asphyxiation' of Palestinian rights
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-07
UN accuses Israel of West Bank 'apartheid', 'asphyxiation' of Palestinian rights
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-05
Israel says ban on Gaza media access should stay: Court document
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-05
Israel says ban on Gaza media access should stay: Court document
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-02
Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-02
Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-22
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-22
From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape
0
Lebanon News
04:57
Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Beirut, says Iran ready for any scenario
Lebanon News
04:57
Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Beirut, says Iran ready for any scenario
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Mass crowds welcome Pope Leo XIV to Annaya as President Aoun joins pilgrimage
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Mass crowds welcome Pope Leo XIV to Annaya as President Aoun joins pilgrimage
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-10
Lebanese, Omani Interior Ministers discuss security cooperation in Muscat
Lebanon News
2025-12-10
Lebanese, Omani Interior Ministers discuss security cooperation in Muscat
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel recalculates its next strike
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Lebanon to Iran: Israel recalculates its next strike
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south
4
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17
Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI
5
Lebanon News
02:01
Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations
Lebanon News
02:01
Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations
6
Lebanon News
10:10
Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns
Lebanon News
10:10
Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns
7
Lebanon News
01:24
Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut
Lebanon News
01:24
Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut
8
Lebanon News
03:04
Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys
Lebanon News
03:04
Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys
