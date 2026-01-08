Israel strikes Gaza launch site after failed rocket fire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
08-01-2026 | 05:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel strikes Gaza launch site after failed rocket fire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel strikes Gaza launch site after failed rocket fire

Israel's military said on Thursday it had carried out a targeted strike on a rocket launch site near Gaza City after identifying a failed launch, as questions mount over when the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire will begin.

The military said the projectile did not cross into Israeli territory and that the launch site was struck shortly after the attempt was detected.

It accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire twice in the past 24 hours. A source from the Palestinian militant group told Reuters it was checking the allegation.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Strike

Gaza City

LBCI Next
Spanish PM open to sending troops to maintain peace 'in Palestine'
UN accuses Israel of West Bank 'apartheid', 'asphyxiation' of Palestinian rights
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14

Israel says it opens fire on suspects in Gaza, local authorities report six killed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-29

Trump says 'nothing' will jeopardise Gaza ceasefire after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-11-19

Hamas denounces Israel's Gaza strikes as 'dangerous escalation'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-28

Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:24

Spanish PM open to sending troops to maintain peace 'in Palestine'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-07

UN accuses Israel of West Bank 'apartheid', 'asphyxiation' of Palestinian rights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-05

Israel says ban on Gaza media access should stay: Court document

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2026-01-02

Angelina Jolie visits Egyptian side of Rafah crossing to Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-22

From shootout to arrest: Armed drug dealer in Lebanon caught after 'daring' escape

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Beirut, says Iran ready for any scenario

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Mass crowds welcome Pope Leo XIV to Annaya as President Aoun joins pilgrimage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-10

Lebanese, Omani Interior Ministers discuss security cooperation in Muscat

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

From Lebanon to Iran: Israel recalculates its next strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

In the details: UNIFIL-Israel tensions resurface after drone incident in Lebanon’s south

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

Saudi Ambassador’s meeting with PM salam signals backing for Lebanon’s financial reforms: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:01

Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Partial building collapse in Tripoli raises safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:24

Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More