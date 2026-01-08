Israel strikes Gaza launch site after failed rocket fire

Israel's military said on Thursday it had carried out a targeted strike on a rocket launch site near Gaza City after identifying a failed launch, as questions mount over when the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire will begin.



The military said the projectile did not cross into Israeli territory and that the launch site was struck shortly after the attempt was detected.



It accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire twice in the past 24 hours. A source from the Palestinian militant group told Reuters it was checking the allegation.



Reuters