Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war

2024-07-02 | 06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war

Kamal Kharazi, an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, warned that a comprehensive attack by Israel on Hezbollah could ignite a regional war, with Tehran and its proxies supporting the Lebanese armed movement "by all means."

In an interview with the Financial Times, Kharazi emphasized that Iran is "not interested" in a regional conflict. 

He urged the United States to exert pressure on Israel to prevent further escalation.

