Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Middle East News
2024-07-02 | 06:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Kamal Kharazi, an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader, warned that a comprehensive attack by Israel on Hezbollah could ignite a regional war, with Tehran and its proxies supporting the Lebanese armed movement "by all means."
In an interview with the Financial Times, Kharazi emphasized that Iran is "not interested" in a regional conflict.
He urged the United States to exert pressure on Israel to prevent further escalation.
Middle East News
Kamal Kharazi
Israel
Iran
Hezbollah
Lebanon
War
Turkey and US in talks on nuclear plant projects
Previous
